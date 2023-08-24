LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dolly Parton is working longer than 9-5 for Indiana families.
Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in the state.
All Hoosier children from 0-5 years of age, regardless of income, can receive a free, good quality and age appropriate book monthly.
“I learned from a very young age that reading is the key to further education and opportunity ahead, long-term,” Holcomb said in a news release. “The very ability to read can transport children and adults alike to places they have never been and open doors they never knew existed. By making Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library available in every zip code, we are giving Hoosier children yet another personalized tool close to home they’ll need for literary success.”
In May, Holcomb signed a bill into law allotting $6 million over two years to expand the program to every zip code in the state.
Currently, the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program, which started in 1995, is available in only 54 Indiana counties and partially available in eight counties.
To date, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has provided more than 200 million free books to children across the United States. The program is also available in Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.
To sign up your child for the program, click here.
