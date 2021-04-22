LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville football player is working to help victims of a volcanic eruption in the Caribbean through his nonprofit.
The Jamon Brown Foundation and the Salvation Army teamed up for a donation drive Thursday.
The groups are collecting water, personal protective equipment (PPE), adult and children's clothing, toiletries, diapers and non-perishable foods to be sent to the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
"We're just trying to give a helping hand," Brown said. "To have a volcano erupt, on top of being in a pandemic, you know, it gets your mind thinking of 'What help do they need?'"
The eruption of the La Soufrière volcano earlier this month destroyed homes, crops and led to a water shortage. Two of its hospitals have been evacuated, and more than 20,000 people have been forced from their homes.
"I've got reports from my people on the ground there that children are sleeping on concrete," said Kentucky farmer Tim Sparks, who helped with Thursday's donation drive. "They have no food. Sanitary conditions are starting to get really bad."
The United Nations announced this week it is seeking $29.2 million to help the island recover from the ongoing volcanic eruptions in addition to $2 million already set aside for water, hygiene, food vouchers and ash cleanup. There are also mounting fears of a COVID-19 outbreak given the lack of water and more positive cases being reported as thousands of evacuees crowd into shelters and private homes.
Supplies are still being collected. Donations can be dropped off at the Salmon Farm on Chenoweth Run Road, Kentucky Gold CBD on Bardstown Road and New Earth Organics on Taylorsville Road.
All of the donations collected will be put in shipping containers to be sent out by the end of this week.
"Anything helps, really," Brown said. "It's all about the community and what the community can rally."
