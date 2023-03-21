LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy plans to use more than $300,000 to help struggling customers pay their energy bills.
The money comes from the utility company's Share the Light Fund. Qualifying customers can get up to a $300 credit each year on their account. Indiana households making 60% of the state median income or less qualify.
Duke Energy also plans to begin reducing the security deposit amount for low-income customers. Those with a past due balance will be auto-enrolled in a special extended installment plan.
The utility company said customers needing financial assistance should reach out to their local community action agency to check their eligibility. Local agencies can be found by clicking here.
More than $300,000 in financial assistance is available to Duke Energy Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Learn more: https://t.co/DYKOc2Wq2W— Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) March 21, 2023
Duke is also reducing the security deposit amount for those eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Additionally, customers will soon be able to round up their monthly bill amount to the nearest dollar to donate to the Share the Light Fund.
Duke has helped more than 12,000 households in Indiana with more than $3 million in financial assistance.
For more information and other tools and resources, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.