LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Job-seekers will have a chance to meet potential new employers at Cardinal Stadium next week.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Brown & Williamson Club. Fifty companies will be looking to fill more than 500 positions in a variety of industries.
Jobs at all levels are available, and recruiters and managers are hiring for immediate openings.
Employers include: Adecco, Allied Universal, AmerisourceBergen, Aramark-U of L Dining Services, Atria, Best Buy, Centerplate, Dana Corporation, Eby-Brown, FTS International, GE Appliances, Glowtouch Technologies, Healthcare Services Group, Ivy Technology, KCC Companies, K & I Lumber, Labor Express, Luther Luckett Correctional Complex – Department of Corrections Correctional Facility, Metz Culinary Management, Mikes Car Wash, Norton Healthcare, OVEC Head Start, Piston Automotive, Premier Packaging, Rawlings Group, Rumpke, Southern Indiana Works / Kentuckiana Works, Spectrum, The Brook Hospitals, UPS, US Army Reserve, Watson's, Wesley Manor, Yanfeng Automotive, Zenith Logistics and more.
