LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville needs help keeping seniors safe this summer.
The Metro Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens (OADC) is partnering with the KIPDA Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living to ask for donations to help buy box fans for those in need as the weather warms up, according to a news release from the Office of Resilience and Community Services.
Fans will be given out starting June 16 to anyone who qualifies for the city's annual Fan Fair program. That includes anyone age 60 and older in Jefferson, Oldham, Henry, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, and Bullitt counties as well as those with a physical disability who live in homes without air conditioning (or functioning central air units). One fan will be given per household.
The Fan Fair program is in its sixth year. It was created in 2016 "in response to numerous calls they received requesting heat relief."
Officials said they distributed more than 500 fans last year. In an effort to avoid large gatherings, this year's distribution will be held at six Neighborhood Place sites, KIPDA's main office, as well as the Tri-County and Multi-Purpose Community Action Agencies. Appointments are required and must be made in advance. Fans will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Organizers say more information on making an appointments and instructions for fan pick-up will be posted after June 1 online here and here.
To make a donation, checks made payable to KIPDA can be mailed to KIPDA, ATTN: Fan Fair to 11520 Commonwealth Drive, Louisville KY 40299. Donations will be accepted through June 5.
