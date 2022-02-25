LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Indiana University men's basketball player, now a professional basketball player in Ukraine, is stuck there.
Now, fans are rallying behind Maurice "Mo" Creek, hoping to get him to safety.
"He's in a bomb shelter right now and can't get out and is trying to get out. We've called the American Embassy in the Ukraine, who basically had him fill out a form and can't do anything else right now," Eric Pankowski, with the Hoosier Hysterics podcast, said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday. "But, there is a group called Project Dynamo. Project Dynamo is dedicated to getting Americans out of war-torn countries. They did a lot for getting Americans out of Afghanistan, they continue to do that and they're working hard at getting Americans out of Ukraine."
IMPORTANT REQUEST:I know we’re supposed to be silly & funny but sometimes real life gets in the way. Please check out the video & let’s see if we can help @Mo_Creek & other Americans get out of Ukraine as quickly as possible. Here’s the link to donate. https://t.co/j2rgJrEhdE pic.twitter.com/ei0l8EkW8i— HoosierHysterics! (@HoosierHystrcs) February 25, 2022
Creek played for IU between 2009 and 2013. He's been active on Twitter, thanking people for their prayers and support.
Everyone thank you for your prayers and concerns… I Am OK I just have to stay patient and prayed up and everything going to be ok 😊— Mo Creek (@Mo_Creek) February 24, 2022
To help Project Dynamo with a donation, click here.
