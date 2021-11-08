LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Festival of Trees and Lights will be back in person at Louisville Slugger Field this weekend.
Last year's festival, which benefits Norton Children's Hospital, was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests will be able to view thousands of decorated trees, wreaths and crafts, all of which will be for sale.
There will also be take-home activities for kids "to allow better social distancing" at the festival, according to a news release. Kids can also take photos with Santa, take a train ride and look at model train displays. There will also be entertainment, snacks and other holiday items available in the gift shop at Slugger Field.
The festival starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and run until 4 p.m. with Family Night from 6-8:30 p.m. It will also be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Tickets for Friday's Family Night — which includes unlimited train rides, a movie in the ballpark and fireworks — are $16 per person.
General admission tickets for the festival cost $6 for children ages 12 and under and seniors age 65 and older. Adult general admission tickets cost $11 each, while children ages two and younger get in for free.
Organizers said purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged, since visitors will also be choosing an arrival time to allow for more social distancing. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
Masks are being recommended to in an effort to keep kids safer during the festival.
Money raised through the event will benefit Norton Children's Cancer Institute.
