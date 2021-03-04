LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forecastle Festival won't be rocking the Louisville waterfront this year.
The festival posted the news on social media on Thursday saying it "will return stronger than ever in 2022."
That's when Forecastle officials say the music, art and activism will move to Memorial Day weekend, which will hopefully bring cooler temperatures. The festival has traditionally been held in July with scorching temperatures and fans wilting in the sun.
The post says organizers hope to "make improvements across the board to make Forecastle 2022 an even more incredible experience."
Forecastle was canceled in 2020 and had planned to return this year. The festival has a $4 million economic impact in the city.
