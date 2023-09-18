LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum is offering three days of spooky fun for its Fall Break Camp.
While Jefferson County Public Schools is closed for the week, Frazier will hold a camp Oct. 3-5. Students can explore the supernatural, creepy and not too scary stories from history.
Kids can also meet Boba for the first time. The adult Axolotl is a species of aquatic salamander native to Mexico.
The Frazier Fall Break Camp is already 50% full. It is for grades one through five and costs $60 per day for non-members. It's $55 per day for members.
