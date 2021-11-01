LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular promotion that helped Louisville Metro Animals Services find good homes for larger dogs is being extended through the end of November.
LMAS officials said more than 100 large dogs were adopted during its Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog-Month event that was set to end on Oct. 31. Now it's continuing a program to give free dog crates to families who choose to adopt a larger dog.
"We are very happy with the increased interest in large dog adoptions as a result of this adoption promotion. Great pets come in all sizes,” LMAS interim shelter director Ashley Book said in a written statement. "Thanks to the support of the Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward Free Adoptions Program, more potential adopters are choosing to welcome a larger dog into their home while saving hundreds of dollars in adoption fees."
FOMAS, a nonprofit organization and the official fundraising partner of LMAS, initially paid for 100 crates to be gifted to new adopted large dogs, to raise awareness and interest in adopting larger dogs. Most families are inclined to choose smaller breeds, so larger dogs make up the majority of homeless dogs in the LMAS shelter.
The dog crate giveaway can help with the costs of bringing a larger animal home, with the value of the crates ranging from $70 to $120.
"We want to make sure when a family welcomes a shelter pet into their home, they are set up for success so that pet doesn’t get returned to the shelter," said Cathy Zion, FOMAS Board Chairperson. "Dog crates are great for the adjustment period and beyond, and signals to a new pet that they’ll always have space that’s their own."
In addition to funding the dog crate giveaway, FOMAS also supports the Pay It Forward Free Adoptions (PIF) Program through fundraisers and public donations. The PIF Program allows LMAS to waive adoption fees for adult dogs that weigh 40 lbs. or more.
So adopters of large breed dogs 40 lbs. or more do not pay an adoption fee, although donations are greatly appreciated. Spay-Neuter, microchip, and vaccinations are also included.
The dog crate giveaway ends Nov. 30.
LMAS’ Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road. Walk-ins are welcome from 12- 6 p.m. daily. Although adoption fees are waived there is still a review and approval process. Jefferson County residents must also purchase a one-year, renewable pet license, which is a requirement of the Louisville Animal Ordinance.
For more information, and to view adoptable pets or complete an adoption application, visit louisvilleky.gov/animalservices.
For more information about FOMAS, visit fomaslou.org.
