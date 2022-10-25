LOUISVILLEL, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of Hello Kitty will be able to get their hands on some exclusive, limited-edition goodies in Louisville this weekend.
The Hello Kitty Café Pop-Up Truck will make a stop at Oxmoor Center mall on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews on Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of its 2022 Tour of the East.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., near the California Pizza Kitchen, guests can purchase items such as a Hello Kitty Café coin bank, a glass mug with a sprinkle handle, a Hello Kitty Café lunchbox, lavender t-shirt, canvas tote, or rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, enamel pin sets, plush toys and more.
Guests are being reminded that only credit and debt cards are accepted as payment.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.