LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The controversial plan to turn an apartment complex into a parking lot in a Highlands neighborhood off Grinstead Drive will take center stage again this week.
Louisville Collegiate School bought the Yorktown Apartments property several years ago, then announced plans to demolish them late last year. Residents were given notice to vacate by the end of January, but that deadline was extended.
The school says it needs to tear down the apartments to build a parking lot for its growing student body.
Residents can voice their concerns at a meeting on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in the old Jail Auditorium on Liberty Street in downtown Louisville.
People who wish to comment at the meeting need to submit them in writing to case manager Bradley Fister at bradley.fister@louisvilleky.gov. The deadline is NOON on Feb. 7.
