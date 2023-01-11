LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned.
Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
Louisville Collegiate School bought the apartments back in 2015. The school's director says enrollment has grown over the past five years, making the traffic and safety situation for students, staff and neighbors even more dangerous.
After years of studying plans, the school settled on a plan to demolish the 48-unit complex, built more than 50 years ago, in favor of a parking lot. The plan was revealed in early October. At that point, 39 of the 48 units were occupied.
Residents originally had until Jan. 31 to find a new place to live, but a representative for the school now says they have until later this spring to move.
At this time, it's not clear when the demolition will start.
Previous stories:
- Board pushes back vote on plan to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
- Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
Copyright 2023 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.