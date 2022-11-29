LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One of Louisville’s most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school says is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though “unfortunate” for apartment residents.
Louisville Collegiate School, a fixture of the Cherokee Triangle for more than a century, has seen its enrollment jump in recent years and needs more parking for its employees to alleviate congestion on Glenmary Avenue and other neighborhood streets, according to a spokeswoman for the school.
But some say the plan is shortsighted given Louisville’s lack of affordable housing, which is especially acute in the Highlands-area Metro Council district containing the apartments, according to research by the Metropolitan Housing Coalition.
Collegiate plans to demolish Yorktown Apartments, a complex built off Grinstead Drive in the 1960s containing 48 one-bedroom units, according to Metro planning documents.
The three, two-story buildings adjacent to the school’s campus are not historically significant, according to city planners.
'An unfortunate piece' of plan
Diedre Seim, a longtime Cherokee Triangle resident, told city officials that demolishing apartments is “grossly irresponsible” amid a “housing crisis.”
“We desperately need affordable housing and apartments like the ones Collegiate wants to foolishly tear down (which) are the only entry(-)level housing available in our neighborhood,” Seim wrote in a public comment for the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee, a board that is scheduled to consider the plan on Wednesday.
Collegiate, which has owned the apartment buildings since 2015, carefully considered the plan in consultation with neighbors and the school’s trustees, said Elizabeth Post, a public relations professional representing Collegiate.
“There is an unfortunate piece here, and that is having to demolish housing for people … This is not a decision the school did flippantly,” Post told WDRB News on Tuesday.
The school’s enrollment of 777 has grown 20% since 2018-19, while it now employs 154 full- and part-time workers, up from 132 four years earlier, according to figures provided by Post.
“You’ll notice if you’re driving there in the morning that the school's existing parking lots are full. And all of those vehicles are then on the street,” she said. “So you’re really placing a heavy burden on the neighbors that also need that on-street parking.”
Traffic congestion around the school is also a safety concern for students, employees and neighbors, she said.
Post said the school is working with a property management company to find alternative housing for the residents of the apartments.
The complex is not close to fully occupied, she said, but she could not be more specific. Residents were informed of the plan in early October, and the complex will be completely unoccupied by Jan. 31, she said.
George Baker, who said he has lived at the Yorktown complex for two years, said the problem is that the other places being offered to residents are significantly more expensive. Baker said he lives on a fixed income from disability insurance.
“They’re basically throwing us out ... We have no place to go, other than the streets,” he told WDRB News in a brief interview at the apartment complex Tuesday. “… All the places they have are too expensive for anybody to rent. It’s like double the rent here.”
Limited discretion
While increasing affordable housing is a priority for Louisville Metro government, property owners have the right to modify their real estate within the confines of the city’s Land Development Code, said Caitlin Shearer, a spokeswoman for Louisville Forward, Metro government’s economic development agency, which includes the planning and zoning department.
“Discretion in nearly all of these cases is strictly tied to the city’s land use regulations,” Shearer said. “While Louisville Forward and the general administration do not comment on ongoing land use cases, there is ongoing policy work to increase the supply of quality, affordable housing in our community.”
That work includes $116 million in city money committed “to the creation and preservation of affordable housing” as well as an “extensive review” of the Metro Land Development Code that “we believe will lead to greater housing availability and affordability overall,” Shearer said.
Louisville Metro’s professional planning staff recommends that the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee approve the Collegiate plan with conditions, according to a report prepared for the board’s Wednesday meeting.
The school’s proposal will also require a development plan and landscaping plan to be approved later, Shearer said.
Cassie Chambers Armstrong, the Metro Council member representing the district, said Metro Council can’t stop property owners from demolishing buildings that are not deemed historic so long as their plans comply with land-use regulations.
Armstrong, a Democrat, said Collegiate’s plan could be viewed as “a step backward” for affordable housing in the Highlands, but pedestrian safety around the school is a valid concern.
“I've also heard from parents of students, many of whom have had close encounters because of the congestion and cars trying to cut around,” she said. “And so I recognize there are a lot of competing policy priorities.”