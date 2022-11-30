LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal to demolish housing in the Highlands to make way for a parking lot faced the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday night.
Louisville Collegiate School bought the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive back in 2015. The school's director says enrollment has grown over the past five years, making the traffic and safety situation for students, staff and neighbors even more dangerous.
After years of studying plans, the school settled on a plan to demolish the 48-unit complex, built more than 50 years ago, in favor of a parking lot.
"We found this to be the best solution for the neighborhood and Louisville Collegiate," Head of School Robert Macrae said.
Full house on S Fifth Street for today’s Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee public hearing. Three items on the agenda, but one is gaining the most attention: Collegiate School’s proposal to demolish apartments in favor of a parking lot @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/7KjdlUsVGp— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) November 30, 2022
The plan was revealed in early October. At that point, 39 of the 48 units were occupied. In the time since, they've learned they're facing a Jan. 31, 2023, move-out date.
"I am just a part of this neighborhood as anyone. And I will be left without a home," Evan Bradley, a current resident, said. "These people's lives have been disrupted and destroyed by this choice for the convenience of Collegiate students and staff."
Officials pitched their case to put up a parking lot in front of the five-member board, which a few neighbors attending did support.
One neighbor said he is empathetic to those who would have to move out but supports the decision for safety.
"I'm highly sensitive to the issues here, but I think we have to acknowledge about the design," a neighbor said. "I think the plan is sound."
"I think it should be approved, and hope it will be," Larry Williams said.
But the vast majority of speakers, including renters and longtime neighbors, oppose demolishing the apartments. Many pointed out that at an average of $650 a month, the complex holds some of the only affordable housing in Cherokee Triangle.
"To destroy 48 affordable apartments rather than explore other options strikes me as irresponsible," Diedre Seim, a neighbor, said.
"Divide that (on-campus) sports field in half, use the other half for parking," Shawn Reilly, who opposes the current plan, said. "Don't take away this guy's house."
After listening to nearly an hour of public comment, the Board decided to push back the vote.
"We're deferring it for more staff review, and consultation, and consideration of the comments that were made tonight," one board member said.
On Yorktown apartments: at tonight's meeting, a VP for Alltrade said the company "bridged a connection with the Urban League to try to provide relocation and funding assistance to these residents."— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) December 1, 2022
The Urban League says that has not happened @WDRBNews https://t.co/FC4jpt3QFI
Right now, the tenants still don't know how the decision to table the vote affects their potential move-out date.
The school says the apartment's management company is working with residents on finding places to live. But current tenants the options just don't compare to their current home.
"I wanted to call it my home. You're taking that away from me," Johnny Mitchell, a current resident, said. "You're trying to put me some place that you don't want to live."
