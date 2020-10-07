LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With hurricanes and wildfires impacting several states across the U.S., the American Red Cross needs volunteers, and it's willing to provide training.
According to a news release, the Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross will offer special "Heroes Needed" volunteer training events for the next few weeks. The training courses will be offered online via Microsoft Teams.
The program helps new volunteers without disaster training become a Red Cross "Hero" in a matter of days. Participants will be taught basic skills and learn to work with other Red Cross disaster workers while helping people who have been impacted by disasters.
According to the release, more than 50 Red Cross Kentucky Region disaster volunteers have deployed to assist with wildfires in the west, and Hurricanes Laura and Sally in the southeast. Thanks to the efforts of the Red Cross and its partners, at least 17,200 people in five states had been helped by the end of last week.
But more volunteers are needed. Once trained, volunteers will help provide food, shelter, health and mental health services, as well as assist with long-term recovery planning and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by disaster. On the local level, volunteers also assist families left homeless by fires and help prepare others for emergencies.
The virtual training will be offered on the following dates and times:
- Oct. 14-15, 6-9 p.m. EST
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST
- Oct. 19-20, 9 a.m. to noon EST
CONTACT: For information on how to register for the training, email Stacy Taylor-Bernard at stacy.taylorbernard2@redcross.org or call 502-612-9202.
