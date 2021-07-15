LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic home in the middle of the Douglass Community Center will be back open soon.
Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said enough money has been raised to start repair work.
The Highlands Douglass Neighborhood Association raised $50,000, and the Louisville Parks Foundation raised $13,000.
Armstrong helped secure $100,000 in the city's latest budget to help.
The home was built in 1907 and is on the National Historic Register. It was closed in 2016 because it wasn't up to code.
The association hopes to have repairs completed in time for the 50th anniversary celebration of the community center in 2023.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.