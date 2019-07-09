LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Honor Flight of the Bluegrass is searching for World War II and Korean War veterans for the next trip to Washington D.C. on Sept. 4.
During the free trip, veterans will get to see war memorials and have the option to bring a family member or volunteer.
There are seats still open for the next trip, but the deadline to apply is Monday, July 15.
Any World War II or Korean War veteran interested can find out more information at Mission BBQ restaurant on Shelbyville Road on Wednesday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Related Stories:
- Honor Flight raising money for Sons of Bardstown mission
- IMAGES | Honor Flight Bluegrass treats veterans of 3 wars to trip to Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.