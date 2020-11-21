NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new store dedicated to a certain sweet treat has opened its doors in southern Indiana.
Mrs. & Mr. Cotton Candy held a grand opening at its location on East Spring Street in New Albany on Saturday.
The store features nearly 40 different flavors of cotton candy, including unique flavors such as blue raspberry lemonade and chocolate covered strawberry. It also features a variety of other candies and popcorn.
The owners say they wanted to bring something new and exciting to this part of the city.
"It's been about maybe six months in the making," owner Charles Hurt said. "We always wanted to open a store, but we had to figure what we can actually sell in the store and to make it fun and exciting."
The goal is to eventually carry 100 flavors of cotton candy.
