LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is looking for students with art skills to design an "I Voted" sticker.
The Secretary of State's Office is holding a design competition divided into three groups based on grade level. The three groups are kindergarten through 3rd grade, 4th grade through 8th grade and 9th grade through 12th grade.
The design must include the phrase "I Voted." The art will be judged on the focus on voting, the showcasing of Indiana and overall creativity. The winner in each group will have their design used for an official "I Voted" sticker for the 2022 general election.
Only original artworks are allowed, and no photographs can be included. Electronic designs are allowed, but the artwork may not contain copyrighted or trademarked materials like cartoon characters.
The competition closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Only one entry is allowed for each student.
To read the complete list of rules and to learn how to submit your design, click here.
