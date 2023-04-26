LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs volunteer paddlers to collect wildlife data.
From June 1 through July 31, paddlers will be asked to document the wildlife they observed while on the water.
The reports will help contribute to the Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index, which compiles wildlife observations from people who use canoes, kayaks or other non-motorized crafts on Indiana's waterways.
Some key species include bald eagles, beavers, turtles and more.
For more information and to apply, click here.
