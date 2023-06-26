LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are 12 more chances to catch a free movie at the Iroquois Amphitheater this summer.
Louisville Parks and Recreation is adding more movie nights to the summer calendar. Among the movies you can see for free are titles including the Super Mario Movie, The Sandlot and Godzilla.
Grease will be shown on Wednesday, June 28 at 8:30 p.m.
The Free Summer Movie Season includes the following titles and dates:
- June 28: Grease (PG) 8:30 p.m.
- July 5: The Muppet Movie (G) 8:30 p.m.
- July 19: Hairspray (PG) 8:30 p.m.
- July 26: The Sandlot (PG) 8:30 p.m.
- August 9: Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (R) 8:30 p.m.
- August 16: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) 8:30 p.m.
- August 23: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13) 8:30 p.m.
- August 31: Goldfinger (PG) 8 p.m.
- September 6: Star Trek: Into Darkness (PG-13) 8 p.m.
- September 13: Pokémon: The First Movie-Mewtwo Strikes Back (G) 8 p.m.
- September 20: Godzilla (NR) 7:30 p.m.
- September 27: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R) 7:30 p.m.
For a full list of movies that will be shown, visit iroquoisamphitheater.com.
The Free Summer Movie Season at the Iroquois Amphitheater is funded by Louisville Metro Councilmembers Jennifer Chappell, Ben Reno-Weber, Andrew Owen, Cindi Fowler, Pat Mulvihill, Rick Blackwell and Betsy Ruhe. Businesses or organization interested in helping sponsor the free events is asked to contact Brian Smith at brian.smith@louisvilleky.gov.
The Iroquois Amphitheater in south Louisville was built in 1938 with proceeds from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration. It seats just over 2,400 patrons.
