LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joella's Hot Chicken is saying "thank you" to first responders with hot meals free of charge.
Joella's dropped off free lunches Thursday for the residents and workers at Village East Inc., a senior care center in Middletown. The restaurant has done the same for local health care workers and first responders across the Louisville area.
"They are putting their lives at risk to take care of those who need it," said Bruce Rosenblatt, Joella's regional vice president of operations. "We have donated many, many meals to hospitals, EMTs, fire departments, just to say thank you for doing the right thing."
Joella's is also offering free kids meals to families on April 9-10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its locations in Middletown and on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthews.
