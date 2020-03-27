(FOX NEWS) -- The founder of Papa John's wants to make sure that people on the front lines of the battle against the novel coronavirus don't go hungry.
For the next month, John Schnatter plans to cook and serve at least 200 meals a day, for healthcare workers and first responders. He's teaming up with Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari and the owners of Kentucky's Castle to feed those in Lexington and Woodford County.
"There's nobody more important than the people on the front lines. EMS, emergency room doctors, ambulances, police officers," Schnatter said.
They are planning to feed people through April, but it could continue for a longer period of time, depending on how long the outbreak lasts.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.