LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You won't have to wait until the year 3000 to see the Jonas Brothers on stage.
They're bringing "THE TOUR" to Kentucky this fall.
The tour will stop at 35 venues across the country, including Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Billed "Five albums. One night. The Tour," Kevin, Joe and Nick will perform five albums each night of the tour.
Registration for the "Verified Fan" ticket pre-sale is open until Saturday, May 6, on Ticketmaster. Pre-sales start Tuesday, May 9. For more information about how "Verified Fan" pre-sales work, click here.
General ticket sales for the show start next Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.
To register for the pre-sale click here.
