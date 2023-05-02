FILE - This Dec. 13, 2019 file photo shows Nick Jonas, left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas from the Jonas Brothers at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York. Stay-at-home orders, traveling fears and the cancellation of sporting events, concerts and theme parks have forced the Make-a-Wish foundation to come to a stand-still, leaving young people’s requests in holding patterns. The charity has introduced “Messages of Hope,” encouraging the public and celebrities to record inspiring messages and upload them to social media, and so far, stars like The Jonas Brothers have already participated. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)