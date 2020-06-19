LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city will observe June 19 -- also known as "Juneteenth" -- as a paid holiday starting next year.
Juneteenth is an observance of June 19, 1865. That was the day Galveston, Texas, finally received news that the Civil War was over, and that Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in 1863, nearly a year-and-a-half later.
Fischer made the announcement during a Facebook panel discussion Friday morning celebrating Juneteenth with guests state Senator Gerald Neal, LMG Chief of Equity Kendall Boyd, longtime civil rights activist and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award recipient Mattie Jones, Aukram Burton, Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, and Sydney Tucker, a member of the Mayor’s One Love Louisville Youth Implementation Team.
“It’s important for us to recognize that not every American attained freedom on July 4, 1776," Fischer said in a written statement. He called Juneteenth "an important moment in our nation’s history, and every American should commemorate this day."
On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as National Juneteenth Freedom Day in Kentucky. The governor also said he would be requesting the state General Assembly to "make Juneteenth an official state holiday" next session.
