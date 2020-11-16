LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Tennessee fans are going head-to-head to save lives.
The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting its 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive through Friday, Nov. 20.
The blood drive is also a competition with the Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to see who can get the most blood donations.
The Kentucky Blood Center is asking UK fans to roll up their sleeves and help beat the Volunteers for a second year in a row.
All donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will then be notified of their antibody status.
Donors will also receive a long-sleeved crush T-shirt and will be entered to win a 65-inch Samsung Crustal UHD television.
Donors can go to any Kentucky Blood Center drive or donor center to give blood.
Blood donation centers in Louisville include:
- Hillview Donor Center: 5406 Antle Drive
- Middletown Donor Center: 12905 Shelbyville Road
For a full list of donation locations, click here.
The Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to make appointments to donate to make sure proper social distancing practices can be followed. Facial coverings are required. To make an appointment, click here or call 800-775-2522.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.