LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Chamber Foundation is inviting students from across the state to participate in its inaugural Kentucky Civics Bee.
The competition is open to Kentucky middle school students. Students entering the competition will have "the opportunity to share their ideas for improving their communities and show their enthusiasm for civics," organizers said in a news release on Monday.
It's part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's National Civics Bee competition, which Kentucky was chosen to participate in. The goal is to show students across the U.S. "how they can positively contribute to their local civic life."
"The Kentucky Civics Bee is designed to educate middle schoolers on public issues, build trust in others and public institutions, and help engage in shaping public service within their own communities, the commonwealth, and country as a whole," organizers said.
Participating students will have the change to win cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000.
To enter the competition, students have to submit a 500-word essay identifying a problem facing their community and explaining how a citizen might solve the problem by midnight on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Organizers said finalists will be chosen by a panel by April 15.
For more information about entering the competition, click here.
