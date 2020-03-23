LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now visit the Kentucky Derby Museum without leaving the comfort of your own home.
The museum is closed as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state of Kentucky, but Monday it announced the launch of its new virtual museum developed by curators, educators and tour guides at the museum.
The website will post new photos, videos and stories from its archives each day.
You can see artifacts from past Kentucky Derby races, dating all the way back to 1875. That includes some from the vault that have never been on display before.
There are also new video walking tours of Churchill Downs and activities for kids.
To access the virtual museum, click here.
