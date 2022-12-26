LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The live Christmas tree you may soon be discarding could get new life as a fish habitat.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will take your evergreen tree as long as you remove all the lights and decorations.

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, you can drop-off your live tree at more than 30 locations across the state. Those locations include the McNeely Lake Boat Ramp in Louisville and Guist Creek Lake Marina in Shelbyville.

The trees will be used in different lakes and reservoirs across the state to help feed and shelter the fish.

Here's a complete list of locations where live trees are being accepted:

LocationCountyAddress/DirectionsContactPhone
Western District Fisheries OfficeCalloway30 Scenic Acres Drive, Murray, KY 42071Adam Martin270-753-3886
Northwest District Fisheries OfficeMcLean1398 Hwy 81N, Calhoun, KY 42327Jeremy Shiflet270-273-3117
North Fork Boat Ramp Parking LotBreckinridgeKY 259 S of HardinsburgAdam Taylor270-257-2061
Nolin Lake State ParkEdmonson2998 Brier Creek Rd, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259Carlet Hagan270-286-4240
Southwest District Fisheries OfficeWarrenApproximately one mile down Bennett Lane, just past Schneider Lane intersection, Bowling GreenEric Cummins270-746-7127
Crazy Horse Archery and TackleTaylor2422 New Columbia road, Campbellsville, KY 42718Shaun Canaday270-789-3776
Barren River Lake - Port Oliver Boat RampBarrenFrom Hwy 252 in eastern Allen County, follow signs to Port Oliver Boat RampEric Cummins270-746-7127
Cabela's OutpostWarren3395 Nell O'Bryan Court, Bowling Green, KY 42103David Asp270-936-8320
KDFWR HeadquartersFranklin#1 Sportsman's Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601Jeff Crosby502-892-4464
Forks of Elkhorn HatcheryFranklin3785 Georgetown Road, Frankfort, KY 40601Jeff Crosby502-892-4464
Guist Creek Lake MarinaShelby11990 Boat Dock Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065Jeff Crosby502-892-4464
McNeely Lake Boat RampJeffersonFrom I265 Exit 15S on Beulah Church Road, right on Old Bates Road, left on Cooper Chapel RoadJeff Crosby502-892-4464
Jacobson ParkFayetteEast Lexington off of Hwy 25, Paddle Craft Parking LotJoseph Zimmerman502-892-4473
Ace HardwareAnderson1106 Bypass South, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342Chris Dillon502-839-8880
Lusby Lake/Scott County ParkScottOff of Hwy 25 north of Georgetown, Scott County Park Road, east of Road Department GarageJoseph Zimmerman502-892-4473
Pendery Sports ParkCampbell4051 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, KY 41059Allyn Reinecke859-547-1873
Camp Ernst Lake-Boat Ramp AreaBooneCamp Ernst Park, 7615 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005Joseph Zimmerman502-892-4473
London Region Recycling CenterLaurel911 TLC Lane, London, KY 40741Jim Price606-864-5521
KDFWR Somerset Regional OfficePulaski135 Realty Lane, Somerset, KY 42501Marcy Anderson606-677-4096
Corbin City GarageWhitley/LaurelBetween Engineer Street and Wallins Towing on 25WGary Kelly606-523-6530
Minor Clark Fish HatcheryRowan120 Fish Hatchery Rd, Morehead, KY 40351Tom Timmerman606-783-8650
Grayson Lake USACE Emergency Spillway AreaCarterWest side of Launch Ramp Road near the USACE officeTom Timmerman606-783-8650
Lake Reba Recreational ComplexMadisonSoccer complex B parking lot across from Lake Reba boat ramp parking lotTom Timmerman606-783-8650
Eastern District Fisheries OfficeFloyd2744 Lake Rd, Prestonsburg, KY 41653Jason Russell606-889-1705
Lawrence County Community CenterLawrence205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY, at the Parking lot near the dumpster. Please do not block dumpster access!Jason Russell606-889-1705
Martin's Fork Lake Boat RampHarlanOff Hwy 987 at Smith, KY, upper parking lotJason Russell606-889-1705
Fishtrap LakePikePompey Br, In the back corner of the parking near the RV campgroundJason Russell606-889-1705
Perry County Conservation DistrictPerry310 Morton Blvd., Hazard, KYPatti Fugate606-435-1725
Carr Creek Lake Marina Parking Lot

Knott217 Big Smith Br., Sassafras, KY 41759, upper parking lotJason Russell606-889-1705
Ferguson ExcavatingJohnson607 State Highway 1559, Nippa, KY 41240Jason Russell606-889-1705
Ferguson Construction SiteJohnsonUS-460; West of Paintsville, 1/2 mile west of Rockhouse Volunteer Fire DepartmentJason Russell606-889-1705​


