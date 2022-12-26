LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The live Christmas tree you may soon be discarding could get new life as a fish habitat.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will take your evergreen tree as long as you remove all the lights and decorations.
From Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, you can drop-off your live tree at more than 30 locations across the state. Those locations include the McNeely Lake Boat Ramp in Louisville and Guist Creek Lake Marina in Shelbyville.
The trees will be used in different lakes and reservoirs across the state to help feed and shelter the fish.
Here's a complete list of locations where live trees are being accepted:
|Location
|County
|Address/Directions
|Contact
|Phone
|Western District Fisheries Office
|Calloway
|30 Scenic Acres Drive, Murray, KY 42071
|Adam Martin
|270-753-3886
|Northwest District Fisheries Office
|McLean
|1398 Hwy 81N, Calhoun, KY 42327
|Jeremy Shiflet
|270-273-3117
|North Fork Boat Ramp Parking Lot
|Breckinridge
|KY 259 S of Hardinsburg
|Adam Taylor
|270-257-2061
|Nolin Lake State Park
|Edmonson
|2998 Brier Creek Rd, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259
|Carlet Hagan
|270-286-4240
|Southwest District Fisheries Office
|Warren
|Approximately one mile down Bennett Lane, just past Schneider Lane intersection, Bowling Green
|Eric Cummins
|270-746-7127
|Crazy Horse Archery and Tackle
|Taylor
|2422 New Columbia road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
|Shaun Canaday
|270-789-3776
|Barren River Lake - Port Oliver Boat Ramp
|Barren
|From Hwy 252 in eastern Allen County, follow signs to Port Oliver Boat Ramp
|Eric Cummins
|270-746-7127
|Cabela's Outpost
|Warren
|3395 Nell O'Bryan Court, Bowling Green, KY 42103
|David Asp
|270-936-8320
|KDFWR Headquarters
|Franklin
|#1 Sportsman's Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601
|Jeff Crosby
|502-892-4464
|Forks of Elkhorn Hatchery
|Franklin
|3785 Georgetown Road, Frankfort, KY 40601
|Jeff Crosby
|502-892-4464
|Guist Creek Lake Marina
|Shelby
|11990 Boat Dock Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065
|Jeff Crosby
|502-892-4464
|McNeely Lake Boat Ramp
|Jefferson
|From I265 Exit 15S on Beulah Church Road, right on Old Bates Road, left on Cooper Chapel Road
|Jeff Crosby
|502-892-4464
|Jacobson Park
|Fayette
|East Lexington off of Hwy 25, Paddle Craft Parking Lot
|Joseph Zimmerman
|502-892-4473
|Ace Hardware
|Anderson
|1106 Bypass South, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
|Chris Dillon
|502-839-8880
|Lusby Lake/Scott County Park
|Scott
|Off of Hwy 25 north of Georgetown, Scott County Park Road, east of Road Department Garage
|Joseph Zimmerman
|502-892-4473
|Pendery Sports Park
|Campbell
|4051 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, KY 41059
|Allyn Reinecke
|859-547-1873
|Camp Ernst Lake-Boat Ramp Area
|Boone
|Camp Ernst Park, 7615 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005
|Joseph Zimmerman
|502-892-4473
|London Region Recycling Center
|Laurel
|911 TLC Lane, London, KY 40741
|Jim Price
|606-864-5521
|KDFWR Somerset Regional Office
|Pulaski
|135 Realty Lane, Somerset, KY 42501
|Marcy Anderson
|606-677-4096
|Corbin City Garage
|Whitley/Laurel
|Between Engineer Street and Wallins Towing on 25W
|Gary Kelly
|606-523-6530
|Minor Clark Fish Hatchery
|Rowan
|120 Fish Hatchery Rd, Morehead, KY 40351
|Tom Timmerman
|606-783-8650
|Grayson Lake USACE Emergency Spillway Area
|Carter
|West side of Launch Ramp Road near the USACE office
|Tom Timmerman
|606-783-8650
|Lake Reba Recreational Complex
|Madison
|Soccer complex B parking lot across from Lake Reba boat ramp parking lot
|Tom Timmerman
|606-783-8650
|Eastern District Fisheries Office
|Floyd
|2744 Lake Rd, Prestonsburg, KY 41653
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Lawrence County Community Center
|Lawrence
|205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY, at the Parking lot near the dumpster. Please do not block dumpster access!
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Martin's Fork Lake Boat Ramp
|Harlan
|Off Hwy 987 at Smith, KY, upper parking lot
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Fishtrap Lake
|Pike
|Pompey Br, In the back corner of the parking near the RV campground
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Perry County Conservation District
|Perry
|310 Morton Blvd., Hazard, KY
|Patti Fugate
|606-435-1725
|Carr Creek Lake Marina Parking Lot
|Knott
|217 Big Smith Br., Sassafras, KY 41759, upper parking lot
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Ferguson Excavating
|Johnson
|607 State Highway 1559, Nippa, KY 41240
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
|Ferguson Construction Site
|Johnson
|US-460; West of Paintsville, 1/2 mile west of Rockhouse Volunteer Fire Department
|Jason Russell
|606-889-1705
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.