LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society received a $10,000 grant to help keep senior-aged dogs out of the animal shelter.
According to a news release Thursday, the grant came from The Grey Muzzle Organization, a group that aims to improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries and other nonprofit groups.
The Kentucky Humane Society was one of 90 animal welfare group chosen from a group of 370 applicants to receive the grants to save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs.
KHS plans to use the grant "to help keep senior dogs and their families together" by providing free counseling and local resources to stressed pet owners.
"No senior dog should end up in an animal shelter separated from the family who loves them," said Shelby Schulz, pet resources manager. "With help from The Grey Muzzle Organization, more senior dogs in Louisville will remain healthy, happy and in their homes."
