LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can celebrate the gift of freedom and adopt a four-legged friend with some incentive from the Kentucky Humane Society.
Tuesday, July 4 is the last day of the Kentucky Humane Society's Pet Independence Day. Dogs one year and older can be adopted for just $17.76 while cats one year and older can be adopted for free.
Adopters still have to pay a $10.50 pet licensing fee if they live in Jefferson County, Kentucky.
The goal is to get current shelter pets into loving homes, freeing up space for more animals in need.
People can visit the KHS East Campus on Lyndon Lane or the KHS Main Campus on Steedly Drive in Louisville to adopt.
