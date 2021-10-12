LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all mullet lovers: These Kentucky boys are competing in the national USA Mullet Championships, according to a report by LEX 18.
The national championship will crown both a kid and a teen with the best mullet hairdo in the country.
Five kids and teens from Kentucky are competing this year. Finalists in the kids' division include Darren Fentress, of Mount Washington, and Easton Campbell, of Greenville.
Finalists in the teens' division include Leonard Brown, of Artemus, Gavin Mesalam, of Versailles, and Cash McCoy, of Paintsville.
The winner in the kids' division gets $2,500 and the teens' division winner will earn $1,000.
Voting ended Monday night. The winners will be announced Friday.
