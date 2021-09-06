LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of getting more Kentuckians vaccinated, a Kentucky nonprofit is giving away 20 trips to Disney World.
The sweepstakes through the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) is open to anyone who is enrolled in Medicaid who gets their COVID-19 vaccine between Sept. 6-30.
Twenty Kentuckians will win a vacation for four to Disney World that includes a three-night hotel stay, three-day park passes and airfare. To enter the sweepstakes, click here.
“Just being around the state at our events, I can say that it is heartening to meet so many people who decide to receive the vaccine after they hear about our various incentive programs or were touched by our outreach efforts," said Tom Stephens, executive director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans.
KAHP has offered several incentives to those who have been vaccinated, including a $20 gift card and an unlimited rides to those who received the shot at the Kentucky State Fair.
As of Tuesday, 2,530,562 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.