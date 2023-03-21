LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center's Community Access Membership is celebrating a huge milestone since its launch in December 2020.
As of February 2023, the Community Access Membership program has awarded memberships valued at $1,000,853 to more than 8,700 families, according to a news release.
The Community Access Membership gives a free, family membership to the science center for those on Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women Infants Children (WIC) supplemental nutritional program. People just show a valid SNAP or WIC card from any state to get the free membership.
“We’ve always believed in the idea of “Science for All” - that science education should be available to everyone regardless of socioeconomic status or ability to pay," Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman said. "Programs like this help us put that belief into practice in a truly powerful way. We know that this investment will pay dividends for years to come, and that kindling the love of science and technology in today’s children will ignite the spark that creates the leaders of tomorrow.”
The Community Access Membership allows participates the same features as the standard family memberships, including unlimited admission to the science center's permanent exhibits, discounted parking in the Eighth Street lot, savings on camps and exclusive member programming.
According to the news release, data shows the program has reached more than 95% new families that never had a science center membership before.
The Community Access Membership program is sponsored by many local businesses including Brown-Forman Foundation, GE Appliances, Metro United Way and UPS Foundation.
To apply for the Community Access Membership, click here. Online applications are processed within 10 business days. Guests can also visit the Kentucky Science Center in person with their SNAP/WIC card and photo ID to purchase a membership at 727 W. Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
