LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's grocery store on wheels is back in business for an area of Louisville that desperately needs it.
After being out of service for quite some time during the pandemic, the grocery store chain's mobile market stopped at the Louisville Urban League, near 16th Street and Broadway, on Friday morning.
The market brings fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and non-perishable foods into food deserts — neighborhoods without a full grocery store nearby.
Mobile market shoppers automatically get a Kroger Club discount and an additional 10% off thanks to a partnership with Dare to Care Food Bank.
"Money for my family is hard, because I'm unemployed. So I'm still struggling," shopper Alicia Breckenridge said. "But it's OK. God is working in mysterious ways."
The mobile market makes three stops a day, five days a week.
"There are so many people who need access to healthy food, and it's one example of how Kroger is partnering with our community to ensure people have access to what they need," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.
Click here to view the mobile market's calendar of upcoming stops throughout the community.
