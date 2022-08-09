LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana State Police are again competing to see which agency has the best looking police cruiser.
The state police forces are in pursuit of winning the 2022 "America's Best Looking Cruiser" contest. It's part of the American Association of State Troopers annual calendar contest.
KSP beat out Indiana in 2021 with over 77,000 votes, earning it a spot on the 2022 calendar. The cruiser with the most votes in the country will appear on the cover of the calendar.
This year KSP's photo features a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe captured in Woodford County with a backdrop of a horse farm.
This is the ninth year for the contest. Voting started Aug. 8 at noon and continues until 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. The top-13 vote-getters will make the 2023 calendar, with the top cruiser adorning the cover.
To view all the cruisers and cast your vote, click here.
