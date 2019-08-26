LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting next Monday, you and your family can get into all Louisville YMCA locations free of charge.
Labor Day kicks off the YMCA's Community Health Week, which is designed to encourage people to be more active and make healthier choices about nutrition and overall well-being.
From Sept. 2-8, Louisville YMCA branches, and those in Clark and Floyd Counties in Indiana, will be free for everyone to use.
Guests are required to show a photo ID, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.