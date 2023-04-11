LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers should expect lane closures this weekend on I-64 on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Crews are scheduled to pour concrete on the lower deck of eastbound I-64 beginning on Friday, April 14 through Saturday, April 15, weather permitting. The right lane of eastbound I-64 on the lower deck will be closed on or after 6 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday or until crews finish the work.
Traffic from eastbound I-64 will be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge during this closure using the upper deck. The eastbound I-64 exit ramp to New Albany will stay open during this work. However, access to I-64 eastbound from New Albany and eastbound I-64 to I-264 will be closed.
Motorists are asked to use caution and alternate routes if possible.
