LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are coming to Interstate 64 West near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said alternating lane closures will happen on Interstate 64 West starting at 10 p.m. Monday, July 18, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Crews will be working in both lanes to patch pavement and repair potholes "at various times using either a full lane closure or mobile lane closure," officials said in a news release Wednesday.
Weather permitting, look for alternating lane closures on I-64WB beginning on/after 10pm July 18 - 6am July 19 to perform pavement/pothole patching. 🚧👷All westbound ramps will remain accessible during lane closures. https://t.co/VDjt6UxODj 👀@INDOTSoutheast | @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/dSnsazrDgh— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) July 13, 2022
Westbound ramps in the area will still be accessible. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and be aware of the crews when driving through the area.
Officials said while the work is weather permitting, delays should be expected and drivers are encouraged use alternate routes if possible.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
