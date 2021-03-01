LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is waiving a fee for those who pick up their stray pet.
The organization says it got a $33,000 donation from the nonprofit Friends of Metro Animal Services.
The donation will allow LMAS to waive the impoundment fees for those looking to get their pet back. Officials say 945 animals were reunited with their owners in 2020.
Anyone needing to get their pet back can do so at the LMAS shelter on Newburg Road any time between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
