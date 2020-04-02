LOU STRONG SHIRTS FUNDRAISER.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new shirt from Tees N Textiles is giving people in Louisville a way to support their community during the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

For every "Lou Strong" T-shirt sold, $5 will be donated to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, Tees N Textiles said in a news release. The shirts cost $10 to $15 and come in a variety of colors.

The One Louisville program is designed to help communities, households and businesses impacted financially by the virus. 

To purchase a "Lou Strong" shirt, click here.

