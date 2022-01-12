LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Take some time to thank your pharmacist today in honor of National Pharmacist Day.
While pharmacists focus on making sure you get the medication you need, their role has extended beyond that during pandemic.
UofL Health said its pharmacists continue to play an integral role in administering more than 163,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
Bob Fink, vice president of pharmacy services and chief pharmacy executive at UofL Health said pharmacists deserve the recognition.
"Words just can't describe it," Fink said. "We had pharmacists who would come in early and help with preparing vaccinations to go out to the clinics, we had pharmacists who were out in the cold, rain, and snow vaccinating patients. People just were committed and worked extra shifts to cover when people were out. We didn't miss a beat."
UofL Health has more than 300 pharmacy team members, including 150 pharmacists.
