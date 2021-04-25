LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fast-growing salad restaurant is hosting a hiring event as it prepares to open its newest location.
Green District is looking to fill several positions at its Louisville-area stores. The restaurant is hosting a hiring fair Monday at its Bardstown Road location from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A variety of full-time and part-time jobs are available, including cooks and management positions.
The Louisville-based company has three locations in Jefferson County after opening its first shop in St. Matthews in 2017.
The salad restaurant is set to open in the Highlands at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Bardstown in May.
Green District is preparing to expand to Nashville and Cincinnati, along with opening more locations in Indianapolis.
Potential employees can fill out an application on the company's website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.