LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville salad shop is expanding again, this time to a prime spot in the Highlands.
Green District signed a lease to take over the old Comfy Cow location at the corner of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway. Green District is a fast casual salad restaurant with fresh-to-order salads and wraps and homemade dressing.
This new spot in the Highlands will be its fourth location in Louisville.
Crews will start renovating soon, and the plan is to open in May.
"As soon as it came available on that corner of Eastern Parkway in the Highlands, we were super excited about it," co-owner Chris Furlow said. "It's great visibility. It's got an amazing patio outside."
Green District also has restaurants downtown in St. Matthews and in Middletown. The company has also expanded to Indiana, Tennessee and Ohio.
