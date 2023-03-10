LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 12th annual Louisville Arcade Expo is happening this weekend at the Triple Crown Pavilion off Hurstbourne Parkway in east Louisville.
From March 10-12, the expo will feature hundreds of classic arcade, pinball, console and computer gaming fun from the golden era of video gaming.
Everything will be set on free play, so no quarters are needed. There will also be plenty of panels, vendors and tournaments.
New pinball machines include:
- Scooby Doo Where Are You from Spooky Pinball
- James Bond 007 and Rush from Stern Pinball
- Toy Story 4 from Jersey Jack Pinball
- Hot Wheels from American Pinball
Tickets are available online or at the door. Prices are listed below:
Adults (18+):
- $30 Friday
- $35 Saturday
- $20 Sunday
- $65 for three-day pass
Youth (11-17):
- $20 Friday and Saturday
- $15 Sunday
Kids (under 10):
- Free with paying adult
