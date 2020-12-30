LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to start a career as a firefighter, there's a new position opening up in Louisville.
The Louisville Division of Fire is looking to hire a prevention inspector trainee. The job requires you to detect safety law violations and respond to incidents.
Starting pay for the full-time position is $23 an hour with benefits. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Those interested must apply on Metro Louisville's website by Jan. 10. Click here to be directed to the application.
