LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is hosting a drive-thru preschool party on Saturday.
The free event for preschoolers and their families will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on May 15 at Southern High School.
Children's book characters like Elephant & Piggie, Pete the Cat, a Wild Thing and Cookie Mouse, among other costumed characters will wave to attendees.
Children will receive a free book, along with other items.
Characters are scheduled for particular times:
- Elephant & Piggie and Biscuit will be available from 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 11 to 11:20 a.m.
- Froggy and Pete the Cat will be available from 10:20 to 10:40 a.m. and 11:20 to 11:40 a.m.
- Cookie Mouse and Wild Thing will be available from 10:40 to 11 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to noon
