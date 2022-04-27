LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million prize is still up for grabs 30 years after the first "Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Contest."
No one taking part in the contest has been able to ace the eighth hole at the Seneca Golf Course in the final round to take home the Grand Prize of $1 million.
This year, Josh Garr came the closest, landing 5 feet, 8 inches from the cup. That was good enough to score him $5,000 prize, the same prize he won when he took part in the contest 2012.
And we’ve got a winner! Josh Garr came closest to the pin in this year’s @sybsince1904 $1 Million Dollar Hole-In-One Golf Contest. Just 5 feet, 8 inches from the cup. Congratulations, Josh! 🏌🏽♂️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/pva0UeAPTa— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 27, 2022
Garr said he plans to use his winnings to treat his sons to new golf clubs and buy new clothes for his girlfriend. He said he'll put the rest in the bank.
The Stock Yards Bank Kentucky Derby Festival $1 Million Dollar Hole-In-One preliminaries were held at the Seneca Golf Course Driving Range. The contest started April 14 and ran through April 24. Participants paid $1 for each shot, with special prices available for more than one shot.
