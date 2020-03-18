LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group is trying to get the public to support businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance is putting information online about restaurants offering delivery, curbside delivery and online ordering.
LIBA is also encouraging people to buy a gift card for a business either over the phone or online that you can spend later, so that they keep having money coming in.
The group also said if you're worried about being exposed by going to a store, give them a call and buy the item now and pick it up later.
